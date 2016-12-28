President Obama’s Legacy

By Estephania Baez

The countdown for the current president’s departure has begun; this coming January 20, Barack Obama will leave the Presidency once Republican Donald Trump is sworn in.

This past Sunday, President Obama decided to interrupt his Holiday break to say goodbye to troops at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii. While there, the Commander in Chief thanked them for safeguarding the integrity of the country and its citizens.

“I just want all of you to know that it has been the privilege of my life to serve as your Commander in Chief,” shared Obama.

His legacy will be discussed by supporters and political detractors alike.

One of Barack Obama’s outstanding achievements, according to analysts, was reducing unemployment in spite of an opposing Congress.

“Implementing DACA, fighting for gay couples’ rights, the Affordable Care Act – better known as Obamacare, these were just some of the achievements Obama will be remembered for,” said activist Milena Bermudez.

Others, however, feel he could have handled these issues better.

“He invested too much in Obamacare, and it does not work as it should, moreover, it did not work from the get-go. The biggest criticism against him is that he promised much but delivered little,” said Alberto Ferriz.

One issue that cannot be overlooked no matter what Administrations may come and go, is that Barack Obama restored diplomatic relations with Cuba after half a century. Obama was also the first president to visit the island in the last 90 years.

For the LGBTQ community, the Hawaii-born President will always be remembered for his legacy of allowing non-heterosexual identifying individuals to serve openly in the armed forces.

It is also noteworthy that Barack Obama was also only the third U.S. president to ever win a Nobel Peace Prize.