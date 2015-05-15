Prop R CBOC Seeks Applicants

Southwestern College’s Pro-position R Citizens Bond Oversight Committee is looking for applicants to fill six committee seats that expire July 11, 2015.

The committee is looking for a senior citizen representative, a taxpayer organization representative, a student representative, an advisory/foundation representative and two at-large community representatives.

Those interested in serving on the committee must meet the requirements of the position being sought. Committee members are responsible for informing the public and the college’s Governing Board about the expenditure of bond proceeds, reviewing expenditures to ensure they are in alignment with voter-approved projects and providing an annual report summarizing the committee’s proceedings and activities.

The current Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee meets quarterly, with occasional interim meetings to discuss certain topics or make site visits.

Interested individuals are asked to fill out an application. Applications are due Thursday, June 4, 2015 by 4:30 p.m., and should be sent to the attention of Janell Ruiz in the office of the Vice President for Business and Financial Affairs, Southwestern College, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910 or applicants can email the application to jruiz@swccd.edu