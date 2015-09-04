Queens to the front

Barrio Logan:

By Elena Victoria Marques

September is the month of the female at Chicano Art Gallery on Logan Ave. For the remainder of the month, our fellow artist friend and community leader Cesar Castañeda has renamed his gallery “CHICANA Art Gallery”, in honor of the female led shows coming up.

First and foremost, “Day of the Muse” this Saturday, put on by queendom tribe, a collective of revolutionary minded females with an amazing range of talents, a show I’m proud to show a piece in. It’s a community of women, painters, musicians, DJs, singers/song writers, and artists of every medium engineered to build each other up in a society that’s constantly trying to tear women down. I asked Ilex, amazing henna artist whose canvases range far beyond skin, incorporating henna into all kinds of beautiful art, to tell us a little bit more about what Queendom tribe is, and what it means:

“It’s ever-evolving! As of now it’s hugely social media based, through Instagram and Facebook were hoping to spread positivity, and awareness to women. To create a space to open up about very real topics and situations women face worldwide. It is my passion for activism and women’s rights that pushed the start of it.

A couple of us girls that had previous little ongoing projects decided to create events to shine the light on women’s talents but at the same time bringing light to issues women face worldwide such as rape, forced marriage, domestic violence, double standards, unequal pay, female circumcision, little or no rights we still have in some countries. There’s a common thread happening worldwide that women in particular are dealing with. We hope to bring awareness. Through art, music, community events etc.”

I know personally for me, I can’t imagine a better act for my first solo show on September 12 to follow. Our events are back to back in the same gallery, with all new pieces to be featured in my show consistent with its name “Aqui Se Respira Lucha” (which will feature music by the very talented female DJ Ana Brown), so it would only make sense that our events flow seamlessly into each other.

So much of the work in both events are stemming from human rights and empowerment. The sentiment and energy of Queendom Tribe is a profound one. Even amongst females, there is often negativity, where there should be community and strength, and their point is clear, it’s about empowering each other. I asked a few of the ladies what queendom tribe personally means to them:

“As a female artist, Queendom Tribe has provided me a safe space to evolve, experiment and create. It’s a place of empowerment and never ending support.” – Yvette Roman

“To vibe in a positive light with one another. The tribe creates a channel where we feel welcome to express our individuality & connect through our life inspirations” – Indiaceli

“A neutral space were women can express and honor oneself through any medium.” – Mara SuLu

“To me, the Queendom Tribe is a conscious union of interesting, motivated and positively propelled group of women. A community created through the tools of our generation to prosper and motivate our culture’s growth.” – Ines Nefzi

They also make it clear, this is not a girl’s only club, but a network of support for females and artistas of all kinds, and as long as that honor and respect is given to women then all are invited.

I still find so much of the art world and art news so dominated by males that this is a refreshing and revolutionary change of pace. And of course, what better place then Barrio Logan, a hot spot of revolution, with such a long history of lucha and resistance to be home to both of our events, with much love to Chican@ Art Gallery who’s hosting both, for acknowledging our female led efforts. We hope to see you there!

“CHICANA Art Gallery”, 2171 Logan Ave, both shows start at 4 pm.