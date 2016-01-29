“Rebuild San Diego” Plan Moves Forward

BY Alexandra Mendoza

A proposal to fund infrastructure projects in San Diego over the coming decades moved forward in City Council.

The plan, called “Rebuild San Diego”, proposes a $5-billion budget to be expended over the next 20, 25, or 30 years on street paving, sidewalks, sewage systems, libraries, parks, recreational centers, and police and fire stations, among other projects.

The funds would be raised in the coming decades from three sources: sales taxes, reduced pension payments, and the general fund.

The ballot measure, authored by Councilman Mark Kersey, has been endorsed by City Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and has received conditional support from the County Taxpayers Association and the city’s Independent Budget Analyst (IBA).

During a lengthy City Council session, councilmembers made recommendations to the bill, which has now been sent for review to the City Attorney’s Office for review, who are expected to return with draft language on February 9th, at which time the Council will determine whether the project would last 20, 25, or 30 years. Depending on the Council’s decision the proposed measure could be on the ballot for the June primaries.

“For generations, our predecessors did not invest in the city’s infrastructure, and now we are paying for those political decisions”, voiced the Councilman during the session. “It’s time for the city’s budget to reflect the needs of our residents; that is our job, our responsibility, and the right thing to do”.

Earlier this week, Councilmember David Alvarez presented an alternative proposal to allocate funding more quickly to infrastructure projects in the areas that need it most.

His vision is for these improvements to be done over a ten-year period through an increase in property taxes, debt service savings, and the general fund. Alvarez, who represents South County residents, stated that his proposal does not depend on funds that are not 100% certain.

The Mayor expressed his support for the first during his State of the City Address in mid-January. During his speech, he shared his intention to get 20,000 potholes fixed throughout the city, as well as to build public libraries and parks.