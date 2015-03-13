Roberto Sanchez Shines in “Lake Los Angeles” at Latino FilmFest

A poignant tale of two lost souls forced to survive in the unlikeliest of places

By Elia Esparza

Director Michael Ott’s “Lake Los Angeles” will compete at the 22nd San Diego Latino FilmFest screening at AMC Fashion Valley 18 on March 18th at 7:10PM and on March 22nd at 5:30PM.

“Lake Los Angeles” has garnered many awards during its film festival tour, is an audience favorite. A touching and powerful story, “Lake Los Angeles” stars Roberto Sanchez, as Francisco and the young Johanna Trujillo as Cecilia – both who deliver exceptional performances. Eloy Mendez also stands out as the coyote whose primary job is to transport undocumented immigrants to a holding house.

After crossing into the U.S., 10-year old Cecilia (Trujillo) finds herself in the charge of Francisco (Sanchez) who operates a way station for border crossers on the outskirts of Lake Los Angeles, a surreal, desiccated lakebed in the California desert.

“Lake Los Angeles” examines the true value of the sacrifices made by many of those who make the North America trek in search of a better life. Little Cecilia and Francisco form a common bond as they both cope with the alienation of living alone in a foreign land among strangers.

Francisco, a middle-aged man, struggles with loneliness without his wife and sons whom he left behind in Cuba. His only salvation is the taped recordings he sends to his wife and anxiously awaits the arrival of her letters. Francisco desperately searches for self-forgiveness.

Cecilia survives because of her attachment to an imaginary friend, her companion the “old man” in her treasured snow shaker—a metaphor to the desolate desert lake. Cecilia searches for a father who never comes for her and yearns for a safe and loving home.

For Sanchez playing the part of Francisco brought back many childhood memories.

“Unfortunately, working on this film brought back more pain than joy,” said Sanchez. “Although I have been truly blessed in my life journey, I see Francisco through my mother’s eyes. The separation of families is a sad, common reality. I witnessed my mother struggle trying to raise two boys in a new country and a new language. And, I watched as my father, who helped us obtain our Visas legally only to be held back by the Cuban government. I didn’t see him for 16 years. There were times during the shoot that were difficult for me. However, as with every painful tragedy in life, one can always find a silver lining.”

Director John Singleton discovered Sanchez in 2002 when he cast him as a co-star in “2 Fast 2 Furious.” Without any acting experience, he suddenly found himself working along side of Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson and Eva Mendez. Fast forward 80+ projects to 2014 and Sanchez finds himself as the lead in “Lake Los Angeles.” He’s come full circle. Next year, Sanchez is set to co-star in three 2015 films: “The Night Crew” with Danny Trejo, “Mercy of Angels” with Jon Amos, and “Visions” with Isla Fisher and Eva Longoria. Recently on TV his credits include: “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Castle” among many others.

Actor Roberto Sanchez will be attending both screenings for a meeting and greet with the fans.