Sacha’s Havana After Dark

How about some spicy Cuban salsa and a Night at the Tropicana? On Thursday, August 13th, Sacha’s Supper Club will present an old time 1950’s Cuban salsa show at the Lafayette Hotel. Havana After Dark/A Night at the Tropicana is sponsored by Charco Build and Design.

Renowned singer and San Diego native, Sacha Boutros will headline this international event which includes a salsa dancing show highlighted by Luxembourg born dance instructor, Marilyn Klisser. The show will also feature Cuban born singer, Yorly Quintero.

Sacha will be performing with a live band, including Kevin Esposito on trombone, Steve Ebner on trumpet, Ian Tordella on sax and flute, Charlie Chavez on percussion, Carlos Vasquez on drums, and Ignacio Arango on bass.

The Mississippi Room at the retro Lafayette Hotel is the perfect place for this monthly event. Sacha and Sacha’s Supper Club want to bring back the feeling of a bygone era and old time glamour. For this event, she will be singing Cuban favorites, such as Beny More’s, “Como Fue”.

Sacha will be selling her CD’s there. Since August is her birthday month, she plans on donating part of the proceeds to El Hospital Infantil de las Californias in Tijuana.

The show is almost sold out, so get your tickets fast. Doors open at 6:00 and the show begins at 7:00. For more information go to www.sachassupperclub.com