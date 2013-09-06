San Diego celebrates Mexico

By Pablo J. Sáinz

After living more than 13 years in New York City, Salvador Candia learned to appreciate his native Mexico, particularly his beloved state of Guerrero.

In The Big Apple, Candia began his singing career , participating in several parades celebrating different holidays there, including the parade organized each year by the growing Mexican community in New York.

“I’m not famous in music, but I loved singing to my people,” Candia said. “During the parade I went on a luxury coach to sing my songs, so it was a wonderful thing in my life. I learned that our Mexican culture is very rich.”

Now that a few months ago Candia came to live in San Diego he wanted to create a similar parade to celebrate the Independence of Mexico.

“I want to plant the same experience I had in New York,” he said.

That dream of sharing his love of Mexican culture will come true on Sunday September 15, when performing at the first Mexican Independence Festival and Parade at the Sherman Heights park near the elementary.

The free event, which is organized in part by the Historic Barrio District CDS, will have live music and ballet folklorico, low riders, and a community parade. It will be on the Island Ave, between 22nd and 24th streets from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

“The purpose of my project to plant in our children pride and teach them how important our rich Mexican culture is and carry our traditions,” Candia said. “Independence Day for us Mexicans is important because the freedom of our beautiful country. Many people died so that Mexico could be free”.

For more details about the festival and parade of Mexican Independence, visit https://www.facebook.com/ClubMexicanParadeSd .

The Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Remedios Gomez Arnau, said it is important that Mexicans go out to celebrate their roots.

“Like every year, Mexicans in this county show our pride and joy and will join patriotic celebrations taking place around the world,” said the consul. “As always, remember that our history, our culture and honoring our heroes is a source of strength and inspiration to work for a better future.”

Other events to celebrate the Independence of Mexico in San Diego include the following.

Independence Day 2013 is Sunday, Sept. 8th. There will be live music, stalls, exhibitions, food and children’s area. Sponsored by Uniradio stations at Memorial Park in Barrio Logan. Starts from 12 pm Free. www.uniradio.com.

Independence Day Celebration is Saturday 14th. This is one of the most traditional events in Old Town Historic Park, 2754 Calhoun St. 12 pm to 4 pm Free. www.oldtownsandiegoguide.com.

The Festival del Grito will be on Sunday 15 with the music of Larry Hernandez, Horoscopos of Durango , Mariachi Divas, among others. This might be the biggest event in San Diego Fiestas Patrias. Embarcadero Marina South, behind the Convention Center San Diego. 12 pm to 6 pm Free. facebook.com/FestivalDelGrito.

La Fiesta Mexicana is Sunday 15th. Celebrate Independence with horses and rodeo in this event organized by the Association of Charros de Escondido. Lienzo Charro de Escondido, 3410 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido. (760 ) 594-4690.

The Independence of Mexico event will be on Sunday 15 at the historic Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Avenue, Oceanside. www.sanluisrey.org .