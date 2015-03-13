San Diego Diplomacy Council Hosts International Woman of Courage

Female Afghan Pilot to Visit San Diego and Fly with the Blue Angels

Afghanistan’s first female fixed-wing pilot visits San Diego this week as part of the U.S. State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program.

Captain Niloofar Rahmani is one of the ten honorees selected for the 2015 Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award. After being recognized by the First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama in Washington DC, Rahmani is in San Diego for a five-day tour coordinated by the San Diego Diplomacy Council. Her VIP visit will include a back-seat ride with the Blue Angels, recognition at an International Women’s Day event at the San Diego Women’s Museum, meetings with Marine aviators at Miramar Air Station, and lunch with the with CEO of the Girl Scouts of USA. She will also meet with San Diego community leaders and Girl Scout members.

Rahmani was 18 years old when she heard an announcement in the media about the recruitment of young women into the Afghan Air Force, including the opportunity for pilot training. Soon after, she enlisted in officer training within two years graduated from flight school and completed her first solo flight. She continued to expand her skills and graduated from advanced flight training to become qualified to fly a C-208 military cargo aircraft. Despite threats of violence, Rahmani remains committed to flying and an inclusive future for Afghanistan’s women and girls.

The Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award annually recognizes women around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk. Since the inception of this award in 2007, the Department of State has honored 86 women from more than 50 different countries.