San Diego Firefighters Hand Out Toys

By Ana Gomez Salcido

A group of San Diego Firefighters, through the International Association of Firefighters Local 145, handed out holiday cheer to children and families in Southeast San Diego as part of their annual Mobile Santa event.

In its 28th year, the Mobile Santa program has provided toys to thousands of kids in the San Diego area.

“We take great pride and pleasure in doing this event every year and are happy to be doing it again this year,” Jesse Conner, President of the International Association of Firefighters Local 145 said. “And it’s all possible not only through the generosity of our firefighters who contribute to the fund, but thanks to the businesses and organizations that support us in this great cause.”

Over 800 firefighters contribute to a Community Responsibility Fund administered by the International Association of Firefighters Local 145 throughout the year to be able to buy toys for every age group and to hand them out in different neighborhoods of San Diego during one day in December.

The San Diego Firefighters coordinate with community partners like Balboa Elementary and Baker Elementary schools, among others, to identify families that are underserved and may be not expecting gifts during the holidays, so they can get some holiday cheer.

A total of 10 families were picked this year, and they each received an approximately $1,000 worth of gifts.

The Stansbury family was the first visited by the firefighters this year. A big team including two fire engines and a big truck full of toys arrived at their home.

“There are some gifts that are designated for the 10 families selected but there are some other toys for the kids that lineup in the neighborhoods we visit,” said San Diego Fire Station 19 captain, Dan Guild to La Prensa San Diego Newspaper.

The gifts for the Stansbury family included a bicycle, a Nintendo DS, a drum set, and even a Karaoke machine, among others.

“It’s exciting for my family and exciting for me too. I have always wanted a Karaoke machine but I could never afford it,” said grandma, Della Stansbury.

All the children in the neighborhoods visited by Mobile Santa could see Santa Claus riding a fire engine and giving away toys. The children also were able to meet and greet the firefighters that were part of the event.

“The Mobile Santa has become a very successful event so we are going to continue doing this,” Conner added.