We’re less than one month away from Media Arts Center San Diego’s 23rd Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival (March 10-20, 2016), presented by Fashion Valley.

MOVIES CONFIRMED TO SCREEN

AT SDLFF 2016!:

Our film curators have announced the Official Line-up of the this year’s festival. SDLFF 2016 is once again proud to present to San Diego the incredible diverse amount of genres and movies coming from all over Latin American, Mexico, U.S.A., and Spain.

• Narrative Feature Films

• Documentary Feature Films

• Short Films

SHOWCASES:

In an effort to help audiences determine which movies to watch out of the over 165 films, SDLFF film curators have created these unique film SHOWCASES celebrating certain countries, genres & themes. There’s something for everyone! Comedies, Thrillers, movies w/ Telenovela stars, family movies y más!

Explore a few of the FILM SHOWCASES in this year’s festival here:

• Colombia! Country of Focus Film Showcase

• Discover en Español Presents

• 11th Annual Cine Gay LGBTQ Film Showcase

• Frontera Filmmakers

• Documania! Documentary Film Showcase

• Latino Americans: 500 Years of History Film Showcase

• El Corazon Film Showcase

• Tu Cine! Free Student Outreach Screenings

• Un Mundo Extraño

• Para La Familia Showcase

Ticket Prices: General Admission: $11.50 / Senior, Student, Military: $9.50 / Member rate: 8.50

Venues: Screenings to take place at AMC Fashion Valley 18 & MACSD’s very-own Digital Gym CINEMA North Park (2921

El Cajon Blvd, SD, CA 92104).

Individual tickets go on sale & the complete festival schedule will be on-line after February 26, 2016.

