San Diego Mourns Fallen SDPD Officer

By Alexandra Mendoza

A public ceremony will take place this Friday to remember SDPD Officer Jonathan DeGuzman, who died last week in the call of duty while patrolling San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood. California Governor Jerry Brown has confirmed his attendance to the funeral service, scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Shadow Mountain Community Church at 2100 Greenfield Drive, El Cajon, CA.

Several masses have already been held in memory of the fallen officer, and the community has also been leaving flowers and messages outside of the Downtown Police station.

Jonathan “JD” DeGuzman had been a San Diego Police Officer for 16 years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

This week, the San Diego District Attorney’s Office charged 52-year-old Jesse Michael Gomez, the main suspect in the attack of the two officers, with homicide and attempted homicide.

DeGuzman and his partner Wade Irwin, both assigned to the Gang Unit, were out on patrol when they saw two men on the street who split up when they became aware of their presence. Officer Irwin got out of the vehicle to question who we now know was Jesse Michael Gomez, who answered by opening fire on the officer and then firing four times against DeGuzman, who was still sitting in the patrol car with his seatbelt on according to the DA’s Office.

The suspect was found a short time later when officers followed a trail of blood resulting from the confrontation. This past Tuesday, Gomez plead not guilty from a chair at the hospital where he has remained since the night of the incident. If found guilty, Gomez could face the death penalty for murdering a police officer.

“An attack on an officer is an attack on our community,” stated District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis after announcing the charges being brought against the suspect. “When something like this happens, police agencies come together, united as a community, as family, and I believe the community’s response has shown that they understand how vulnerable we all are.”

Officer Irwin is recovering in the hospital from a bullet wound and, according to Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, he has told her that he “can’t wait” to get back to work and protect his community. Upon being fired against, Officer Irwin turned on his vest cam, which captured the rest of the incident, and the recording is now being used as part of the investigation.

The San Diego Police Officers Association (SDPOA) has set up a fund for the family of the fallen officer. Check donations can be sent to the San Diego Police Officers Association, 8388 Vickers Street, San Diego 92111.