San Diego Resumes Parking Enforcement and Tickets

By Sandra G. Leon

The City of San Diego will again start issuing parking tickets after having suspended them during the COVID-19 pandemic

Effective October 15th, City parking enforcement officers and police officers will again issue citations for expired meters, unlawful commercial zone use, overtime parking in white and green zones, and other parking restrictions on City streets.

Parking enforcement had been suspended in March in response to state and local sat-at-home orders.

Last month, the City began issuing warnings for parking violations to notify the public that enforcement was to resume back to normal restrictions.

The parking enforcement is in an effort to promote the turn-over of parking near businesses, and also to allow for schedule street sweeping services.

The City had continued street sweeping during the public health emergency where possible, but importance of more complete sweeping of debris and dust pollution along curbs is to reduce the flow of trash into storm water gutters and reduce the risk of flooding.