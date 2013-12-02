San Diego State Lands Two On Wooden Legacy All-Tournament Team

Xavier Thames named Most Outstanding Player

ANAHEIM, Calif. – After claiming the 2013 DIRECTV Wooden Legacy title on Sunday, Josh Davis and Xavier Thames were named to the All-Tournament team. The two Aztecs were among five players tabbed from the three-day event.

Thames averaged 21.3 points for the tournament and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the weekend’s festivities. The Sacramento native had a team-high 27 points in the win over Marquette in the title game. The senior also went 5-for-6 from the behind the three-point arc, grabbed three rebounds, had one steal and one assist in the final game.

Davis, the second SDSU player named to the team, had a big night on the boards as he pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in the championship outing. The senior led the tournament in rebounding, averaging 8.7 a game and 3.3 on offensive rebounds.

Also receiving votes for the all-tournament team were Aztecs Winston Shepard, Skylar Spencer and Matt Shrigley. Shepard averaged 13.0 points a game, Spencer had five blocked shots for the tournament and Shrigley made the fifth-most three-pointers (7).

San Diego State went undefeated in the three-day tournament to claim the 2013 Wooden Legacy crown, boasting victories over College of Charleston, No. 20/18 Creighton and No. 25 Marquette. The Aztecs will next take on crosstown rival San Diego on Dec. 5, on the Toreros’ home court.