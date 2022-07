Holiday Pops featuring Cirque Musica

• Matthew Garbutt, conductor

• San Diego Master Chorale

• San Diego Children’s Choir

• Featuring Cirque Musica

Friday, December 18; 8pm

Saturday, December 19;

2pm & 8pm

Sunday, December 20; 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$85

Family Festival/Holiday Pops (briefer show than those listed above; this is a one-hour concert designed for kids)

Sunday, December 20; 2pm

Tickets: $15-$25

Jacobs Music Center

Copley Symphony Hall

750 B Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Box Office: 619.235.0804

www.sandiegosymphony.

Downtown San Diego’s most popular holiday concert returns. This year’s edition includes traditional Christmas carols, a festive sing-along and a holiday spectacular featuring Cirque Musica with its cast of acrobats, jugglers and entertainers demonstrating feats of strength, balance, daring and sheer beauty.