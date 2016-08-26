San Ysidro Massacre Victims Share Their Stories

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The victims of the massacre at a San Ysidro McDonald’s in 1984 will share their stories about one of the worst days in San Diego history through the upcoming documentary “77 Minutes” which is set to premiere on September 23.

“We have unknown heroes in this story,” said filmmaker, Charlie Minn. “When you ask most San Diegans about the San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre they will tell you that a madman shoot a lot of people and was shot later; and that’s it. The unknown heroes from that day will become known because of this film.”

The San Ysidro McDonald’s Massacre was a mass shooting that occurred in and around a McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro on July 18, 1984. There were 21 people shot and killed by the gunman and 19 others were injured before the shooter was fatally shot by a SWAT team sniper.

“The victims need a voice. I think it’s about time after 32 years that someone speaks on their behalf and lets the world know their stories,” said Minn.

About the tone of the film, Minn said that the production“is very emotional; If I have to describe the film in one word is emotional. I haven’t seen a film this emotional of all the films I’ve done.”

The film’s title, which refers to the time it took police to take down the shooter, gives a comprehensive look of what happened inside the fast food restaurant 32 years ago.

The documentary will feature stories of many survivors. One of these survivors is Karla Felix, who at just four-months old, was shot during the massacre.

“My parents were just arriving to the McDonald’s when they were attacked. We were still in the parking lot, and we all got shot,” said Felix. “There was a post office next door, and people took us there for shelter; we were all injured.”

Felix’s father gave her to a stranger on that day, so she could receive help.

“My parents ended up in a different hospital. I actually ended up on the news because there was a baby and no parents. I think my godmother was the one that recognized me on the news and came for me,” Felix said. “I was shot in the head, my back, and I still have a scar on my stomach, and also part of a bullet on my head.”

Felix, now manager of a restaurant in Washington, D.C., mentioned that it makes her sad that there are still massacres going on around the world.

“My heart breaks whenever I see a massacre. I don’t remember that day in San Ysidro, but I see my mom and how it still affects her after all this years. It’s so sad,” said Felix.

“My mom and I wanted to share this story, although it is difficult but we want for all the people to know it,” Felix continued.

The film opens on Friday, September 23, 2016 at Mission Valley Hazard Center in San Diego for a minimum of a one-week run. “77 Minutes” is also expected to open at the Multi-Cultural Complex Center in San Ysidro.

Minn mentioned that partial proceeds from the box office will be donated to the families of the two San Diego police officers shot last month.