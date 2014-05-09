Savory & Sweet Eats

Recipes the whole family will love

Sweet Potato Casserole with Bacon Streusel, Marshmallows & Caramel Cracker Jack® Topping

Cracker Jack® Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Cracker Jack® Tin Roof Sundae

Sweet Potato Casserole with Bacon Streusel, Marshmallows & Caramel Cracker Jack® Topping

Ingredients

Potatoes:

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup sugar

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

5 cups mashed cooked sweet potatoes (about 6 large sweet potatoes or one 40-ounce can of canned drained sweet potatoes, plus one 29-ounce can)

1 cup fresh pineapple, diced

Streusel:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 tablespoons butter, cold, cubed

4 strips bacon, cooked, crumbled

2 cups Cracker Jack Original Caramel Coated Popcorn and Peanuts snacks

Preparation

To make potatoes, preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 3-quart oven safe casserole dish with nonstick spray. In large mixing bowl, whisk milk, sugar, melted butter, eggs, vanilla and salt together. Add mashed sweet potatoes and pineapple and stir until well-combined. Transfer sweet potato mixture to prepared casserole dish. To make streusel, whisk together flour, sugar, salt and cinnamon in medium mixing bowl. Cut in butter using pastry blender or two knives until coarse crumbs form. Add crumbled bacon and sprinkle streusel mixture over potatoes. Bake until potatoes are hot and streusel is crisp and golden, 45 to 55 minutes. Top potatoes with the Cracker Jack snacks and marshmallows and return to oven until marshmallows are lightly browned, about 3 minutes.

Cracker Jack® Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

1/4 cup vegetable shortening

1 egg

3/4 cup molasses

3/4 cup buttermilk

3 cups Cracker Jack Original Caramel Coated Popcorn and Peanuts snacks

1/2 gallon vanilla, cinnamon, maple, or caramel swirl ice cream, softened

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In mixing bowl, whisk together flour, pie spice, baking soda and salt. In large mixing bowl, cream together brown sugar, butter and shortening until light and fluffy. Add egg, beat until incorporated, then blend in molasses and buttermilk. Mix dry ingredients into butter mixture. Fold in Cracker Jack snacks. Scoop about 3 tablespoons of dough for each cookie onto prepared baking sheets, spacing 2 inches apart. Bake until cookies are set, 10 to 12 minutes. Do not over bake. Cool cookies on baking sheet for few minutes, then transfer to rack to cool completely. Assemble sandwiches by scooping about 1/4 cup ice cream onto bottom of cookie. Top with second cookie, sandwiching gently so ice cream spreads to edges. Serve immediately or wrap in plastic and freeze until firm.

Serves

15 sandwiches

Chocolate Cracker Jack® Tin Roof Sundae

Ingredients

Sauce:

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1/8 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Sundae:

1/2 gallon fudge-ripple, vanilla or chocolate ice cream

1 cup chocolate-covered peanuts

1 bag (4 ounces) Cracker Jack Chocolate & Caramel Popcorn

Preparation

To make sauce, combine evaporated milk, sugar, corn syrup and salt in medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Simmer until thickened, 10 to 12 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent scorching. Remove sauce from heat. Whisk in peanut butter, butter and vanilla until smooth. Let cool for 30 minutes before assembling sundaes. In individual serving glasses, layer ice cream, chocolate-covered peanuts, Cracker Jack snacks and peanut butter sauce in two or three layers. Serve immediately.

