Sharp Chula Vista Celebrates New Hospital Addition

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The final steel beam was placed on the framework of a new hospital tower, which will become an addition to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, during a celebration ceremony on Nov. 16.

Sharp Chula Vista and Sharp HealthCare Foundation held the “topping off” ceremony with donors and employees present to signed the final beam that was placed on top of the tower frame.

The white beam was covered with signatures of those in attendance and was lifted with an American flag and a small pine tree, which was intended to symbolize a strong structure.

The “new-generation hospital,” as it is being referred to, will be an addition to the existing 343 hospital beds at Sharp Chula Vista with 138 private patient rooms and 10 intensive care suites.

The new rooms will allow patients and visiting family members to have more privacy.

“When a loved one is hospitalized, the whole family wants to gather at their side and the design of the new rooms will allow us to give that space that the families of our patients need,” CEO and Senior Vice President of Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Pablo Velez said in a Sharp Chula Vista press release.

The new hospital will also include five high-tech surgical suites, a versatile hybrid operating room, redesigned main entrance and lobby, café with panoramic views, and additional space for support service, according to the Sharp website.

The new hospital tower is exactly two years from its inauguration, according to the release.