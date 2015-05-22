Small urban park called water hog

Council not worried about increased residential development?

By Susan Luzarro

A patch of grass in front of city hall troubles some Chula Vista council members calling it a “water hog.” Who knew that the lawn that abuts the council chambers is actually an urban park called Plaza de Nación where any one could picnic, turn somersaults, or have a bocce tournament? Who knew this secluded patch of grass counted as part of the west side of Chula Vista’s total park acreage?

But the park’s future is uncertain. California is in its fourth year of drought– and grass consumes a lot of water. On May 12 four council members shared their ideas about what should be done with the west side’s urban park.

Curiously, on the same night that some council members took issue with this little park’s water consumption—the council also considered a general plan change in eastern Chula Vista, which would significantly increase the city’s water demands.

Baldwin & Sons LLC wants to develop a 26.7-acre piece of land, previously designated for commercial use, into 600 multi-family units and two hotels. According to an Environmental Impact Report Addendum, this general plan change will increase the city’s water needs by more than 136,000 gallons per day. An informational bulletin put out by council member Pat Aguilar says that the EIR Addendum concludes there will be enough water to serve the project based on a recent vote by the Otay Water District’s Board of Directors.

Although the Planning Commission did not approve the Baldwin Project, some council members appear inclined to support it. Planning Commissioner Mark Luiag argues in a recent press release that the two hotels were already part of the general plan and that this is the last site in the city where the shopping area, Otay Ranch mall, can develop into a regional destination.

Luiag also writes that council member Pamela Bensoussan has already telegraphed how she will vote. “Council Member Bensousan says this is win-win for everyone. If you look at just the proposal, the City loses a million dollars a year in net revenues and the developer gets to develop residential units which bring back return SOLELY to the developer. Where is the win-win? I see none unless you distort the financial facts…”

In the press release, Luiag’s arguments are supported by Scott Vinson Senior, former president of the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce.

The Baldwin plan also calls for a 2-acre park. If it is approved by the city council, then the east side and the west side face the possibility of shrinking park spaces. Currently the city has a threshold of 3 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents. This would translate to 4.7 acres of park for the 600 multi-family units. But city staff says if the park has significant amenities—then it can be smaller.

But back to Plaza de Nación—what do council members want to do with this little west side park?

Mayor Mary Salas favors xeriscape, a showboat of drought-tolerant plants. She said when we consider converting land the question is “does it have a recreational purpose for citizens like a sports field, or do children actually play there?” If the city put in a tot-lot and gazebo would the families come?

Salas also said the space was initially supposed to be a public space in which mini-concerts and things like that could be performed —but that didn’t happen.

Council member Pamela Bensoussan was even more insistent on xeriscape. She stated, “We have probably won more awards than any other city in the country for environmental sustainability. It’s really not a good image for us to have that lawn out there. It’s a water hog.”

Bensoussan went on to suggest, “Local providers might want to underwrite some of these things [plant displays]” and they could be “featured in information.”

Council member John McCann wanted to split the baby. During his previous term as council member he said there were mini-events on the lawn. He favors half artificial turf, half xeriscape “so we can still have activities, events, picnics, or employee events.”

Salas commented, “I kinda like John’s idea of using artificial turf, but I don’t know how it would be to sit on and have a picnic.”

Council member Patricia Aguilar had a different opinion. She said, “Instead of giving up and saying, oh well nobody uses the lawn, let’s have more events there. Xeriscape is not a landscape people can use.” She said the park was beautiful and “I agree it’s underutilized, so let’s figure out ways to utilize it more.”

Aguilar commented that it was a problem that she and other council members were not even aware that it was a public park and it does not appear on the city’s website. She warned that should the council decide to do away with this park space “it will have an impact on what is already under acreage park area on the west side.”

Aguilar also found it ironic that the council was not concerned about the water consumption of the Baldwin & Sons development, “but we are worried about a little lawn.”

Council member Steve Miesen’s views on Plaza de Nación are not reflected in the article because he was absent from the May 12 meeting.

The general plan change for the Baldwin & Sons development was continued until May 26. Staff will return to the city council with several ideas for Plaza de Nación within 90 days.