Sockers Open Tryouts Begin July 11th

Reps from three MASL franchises will be on hand to evaluate talent

The San Diego Sockers today announced an expansion of their yearly Open Tryout Camps, starting on Saturday, July 11th at the Sockers Indoor Center, located outside the Valley View Casino Center. The 3pm-6pm tryouts will include not only evaluators from the Sockers’ front office and coaching staff, but top talent scouts from the Ontario Fury and from a new Baja California MASL team seeking to stock their roster.

“We’re always excited to get the opportunity to evaluate the top new talent from around San Diego, Orange County and the Inland Empire as well as from south of the border,” said general manager/VP of operations John Kentera, “Every year the open tryouts are a big part of our offseason and we take these camps very seriously.”

Open Tryouts will be held on this coming Saturday, July 11th, as well as on August 15th. Pre-registration is available online at sockers.com via the “Camps” tab, as well as by phone at 760-795-0024. The cost of pre-registration is $50. Day-of-camp registration on site will be available for $60.

“We’re looking for players, and only the best can play in the MASL,” said head coach/owner Phil Salvagio, “If you think you have what it takes, come to our tryout camps; I’ll be watching. So will the Fury, and so will Baja. This is a great opportunity for players and they should take advantage of it while they can.”

Past tryout camps have seen players signed to the Sockers Reserve squad, regularly training against the Sockers regulars and playing against other reserve squads from around the MASL. Last year’s camps brought midfielders Edgar Aguilar and Arman Nadjafi, and defender Elijah Galbraith-Knapp to the team. Aguilar played in two games with the parent club in 2014-15, scoring a goal with an assist. Nadjafi also played in two games with the Sockers in 2014-15.

Signups, including a mandatory injury waiver, are available at the Sockers online store: store.sdsockers.com/camps/san-diego-sockers-team-tryout/