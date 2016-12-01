Southwestern College Holds Superintendent Forums

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The three remaining candidates seeking Southwestern College’s superintendency held an hour-long open forum each at the Chula Vista campus, on Wednesday, November 30.

The three finalists are: Dr. Kindred Murillo, Superintendent and President of Lake Tahoe Community College; Dr. Reagan Romali, President of Harry S. Truman College in Chicago; and Dr. Angelica Suarez, Vice President for Student Affairs at Southwestern College.

At the open forums, the candidates presented brief introductions before moving on to questions submitted by students, faculty, staff, and community members.

“As a superintendent, I would like to continue to focus on an agenda where students can succeed,” Suarez said. “I want to give students the tools they need to succeed. This also means giving support to the faculty on what they need, and have a deserving college where students can prepare to continue with their education at a four-year university, or for work.”

Suarez has focused on increasing student access and success and oversaw the intentional realignment of support services to provide support inside and outside of the classroom. At SWC she has served as Acting Superintendent/President, Acting Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dean for the Higher Education Centers in Otay Mesa and San Ysidro and Academic Dean at Wright College, part of the City Colleges of Chicago.

“I started my career at SWC as an adjunct faculty member, so this is a homecoming for me,” said Romali about seeking the superintendent position at SWC. “When I was an adjunct faculty member I dreamed of one day coming back and serving as the president, and to get back to the place that gave me my start. This is my chance to return the favor.”

Romali’s focus has been on increasing student graduation and transfer rates and increasing retention. She has also focused on increasing the rate of transition for students in ESL, Adult Basic Education and GED to credit programs. She has served as Vice President of Business Services at Moreno Valley College and Vice President of Administrative Services at Los Angeles City College. She also oversaw the launch of two community college campuses in Qatar for the Houston Community College District.

“I think Southwestern College is doing a great job, it is right on the forefront of dealing with the issues that we are going to have to deal in California around the whole idea of the achievement gap. If we can accomplish great things here, we can really lead the way in California,” said Murillo. “My goal is to have a college that serves all students with equity, where everyone feels valued.”

Murillo has focused on transparent and accountable budgets and scheduling for student access and success. She has served as the Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services for Contra Costa Community College District and Vice President of Administrative Services for Pasadena Area Community College District and Copper Mountain Community College.

SWC’s Governing Board will conduct final interviews in closed session on Monday, December 5. The new superintendent is expected to be announced at the next regular board meeting on December 14.