Styrofoam Food Containers are now Recyclable

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Residents of the city of San Diego who receive curbside recycling collection services, effective as of last week, can begin recycling styrofoam food containers, according to a City of San Diego press release.

Previously, the City did not accept the recycling of styrofoam food service containers because they, “often have leftover food residue which can result in mold growth on the recycled resin because the melting process does not reach a sufficient temperature to burn off organic residues,” according to the City’s website.

Some states and cities like San Francisco have opted for banning the use of styrofoam containers overall.

The San Diego City Council approved the addition of polystyrene (EPS) food service containers June 20 to the City’s curbside recycling program.

City Councilmember and member of the Council’s Environment Committee Scott Sherman said this action will not only improve local environment but also prolong the life of the Miramar Landfill in the city press release.

Back in 2015, the City approved a “Zero Waste” plan, which seeks to encourage reusing rather than disposing.

According to the press release, the strategies in the plan would achieve a 75 percent trash diversion rate by 2020, a 90 percent rate by 2035, and zero waste by 2040.

“By expanding what we’re able to recycle, we’re moving in the right direction as we try to reduce, reuse and recycle as much of the trash we collect every day as we can,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in the release. “The City of San Diego continues to be an environmental leader with a ‘Zero Waste’ plan that is among the most aggressive in the country. We’re creating a cleaner San Diego and serving as a model for other cities to follow.”

Adding styrofoam food containers to curbside recycling program is one of the strategies the “Zero Waste” plan.