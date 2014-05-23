By Christine Williams, SDSU

Summer has arrived! This is a great time to engage your family and friends to try new and healthy foods. Why not try some Super Foods?

Super Foods are foods are rich in nutrient, that have not been processed in a machine. They conserve their natural characteristics and do not have added fats or excess of sugar or salt. Some super food examples are: spinach, pumpkin, salmon, yogurt, tea, broccoli, walnuts, tomatoes, oranges, beans and whole grains.

There are certain myths related to certain super foods:

MYTH #1: Nuts and sal-mon have fat, so they are not very healthy.

FACT: Salmon and nuts have a good kind of fat called omega-3. This type of fat helps prevent cancer, reduce your risk of heart disease and improves mental health.

MYTH #2: It costs more to buy healthier foods.

FACT: It can cost less to buy SuperFoods to make a healthy meal rather than buying processed foods. For example, it costs much less to buy bulk oats and make fresh oatmeal rather than individual packets that contain added sugar.

MYTH #3: If you want to lose weight, you should avoid carbohydrates.

FACT: Brown rice, whole grain tortillas/bread, quinoa, fruits and vegetables are all examples of good carbohydrates. They are a great source of energy for your body. To lose weight, frequently eat small food portions and try to exercise.

The Healthy and Active Families program offers free exercise classes in different location in the southern county of San Diego. Visit the webpage: http://www.sdprc.net/.

MYTH #4: It takes so much effort to eat healthy—I don’t have time for that!

FACT: If you begin to make small changes in your nutritional behavior in a matter of time you will accomplish adding a good number of super food s in your daily diet. If you would like to try new things, this is a good opportunity to try super foods!

Remember, Super foods are incredible nutrients that you can incorporate in your daily recipes and make healthy home meals for you and your entire family.