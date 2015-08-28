Super Spritzers

Fresh and fruity ways to impress guests

Perfectly Pink Punch

Melon Mint-jito

Sangria Spritz

Summer Lovin’

Refreshing Red Sangria



(Family Features) From pool parties to baseball games to backyard barbecues, this time of year provides a number of occasions to enjoy time with family and friends. This summer, take your gatherings to the next level with a fun and festive drink menu that reflects the fresh flavors of the season.

Today Americans are turning to wine more often than ever before, and the summer months are no exception. Barefoot Refresh, a refreshingly vibrant, light-bodied spritzer, is the perfect alternative for those quintessential summertime occasions.

A perfect complement to seasonal dishes, Barefoot Refresh is ideal for wherever you celebrate “Spritzer Season” – the time of year when the sun is shining, memories are made and cold, refreshing drinks are in demand. Celebrate Spritzer Season with these tasty favorites and you’re sure to have guests coming back to the beverage cart.

Available in five delicious blends that are perfect for sharing, these vibrant wines can be found at retailers nationwide. For more ways to enjoy summer’s casual moments, visit www.BarefootWine.com

Pair Up

In need of a tasty appetizer to serve when the guests arrive? Check out this list of flavorful bites and the spritzer that complements each.

Fruit Caprese

Bring seasonal produce to the table by skewering mozzarella balls, watermelon, honeydew and other favorite summer melons. Sprinkle with balsamic vinegar, garnish with freshly cut basil and serve with a vibrant white wine spritzer, such as this recipe for Sangria Spritz.

Savory Meatballs

Whip up your favorite meatball recipe for a pre-dinner nosh that’s a classic crowd pleaser. The hearty flavors pair perfectly with this recipe for Refreshing Red Sangria.

Shrimp Cocktail

Kick off your summer event with a simple appetizer of chilled fresh-cooked shrimp dunked in tangy cocktail sauce. Bring out the flavors of this classic starter by serving with this recipe for Summer Lovin’, a light and refreshing drink.

(people at party) – Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Perfectly Pink Punch

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) can mandarin oranges in light syrup

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed

Juice from 1/2 lemon

1 ounce simple syrup

1 (750 milliliter) bottle Barefoot Refresh Perfectly Pink

Club soda (optional)

Preparation

Place mandarin oranges and syrup into pitcher. Add raspberries, juice from lemon and simple syrup. Top with pink spritzer. Serve over ice. Top with club soda if preferred.

Melon Mint-jito

Ingredients

6-7 whole mint sprigs (save 1 for garnish)

Juice from 1/2 lime

4 (1-inch) chunks honeydew melon

2 (1-inch) slices Bosc pear (cut lengthwise)

1 ounce simple syrup

4 ounces Barefoot Refresh Crisp White

1 1/2-2 ounces club soda

Preparation

Place mint sprigs, lime juice, honeydew melon, pear and simple syrup in cocktail shaker. Muddle lightly. Add white wine and ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into tall glass over fresh ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with additional mint sprig.

Sangria Spritz

Ingredients

1 green apple, diced

1 red pear, diced

1 lemon, cut in small pieces

1 rosemary sprig

2 ounces brandy

3 ounces simple syrup

1 (750 milliliter) bottle Barefoot Refresh Crisp White Spritzer

Preparation

Place fruit, rosemary sprig, brandy and simple syrup in pitcher. Cover and allow to marinate for 2 to 4 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, add chilled white spritzer to pitcher. Stir briefly. Serve over ice.

Summer Lovin’

Ingredients

1 cup fresh seedless watermelon

6-8 large fresh strawberries, hulled

1 ounce simple syrup

4 ounces Barefoot Refresh Perfectly Pink

Watermelon wedge for garnish

Preparation

Place watermelon, strawberries and simple syrup in blender (no ice). Blend until smooth. Pour into tall glass over ice. Top with pink spritzer. Add watermelon wedge as garnish, if desired.

Refreshing Red Sangria

Ingredients

2 cups frozen raspberries

1 1/2 ounces simple syrup

Juice from 2 oranges

Juice from 1 lemon

4 ounces brandy

1 (750 milliliter) bottle Barefoot Refresh Summer Red

Preparation

Place frozen fruit in large pitcher. Add simple syrup and fresh juice from oranges and lemon. Top with brandy and red wine. Stir. Cover pitcher and refrigerate. Allow mixture to marinate 4 hours or overnight. Add sliced fruit, if desired. Serve over ice.

SOURCE:

Gallo Barefoot