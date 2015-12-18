Tania Alcala Holiday Art Show (Part II)

By eduardo rueda

This past Sunday December 12th was the opening of “Visual Language”, Holiday Art Show at RB Stevenson Gallery in La Jolla, CA. It was a wonderful opening and Tania’s artwork was a complete success. Her painting, “Super Star” 64×48 in, mixed media on wood, 2015, sold at the opening. Her work is a breath of fresh air with her vivid, intense, and luscious colors. It is no surprise that her artwork was admired. She now is displaying, “Lo Sublime”, (The Sublime) 64×48 in, mixed media on wood, 2015. This painting is so captivating. The intensity of the orange and reds blend with the soothing aqua and green…..it is absolutely sublime. The exhibit runs through December 30th as part of the “Visual Language” group show. Tania is having the privilege to exhibit with the extraordinary and well-known artist, Richard Allen Morris. Tania hopes that someday she could spend as many years as Richard has creating her own artwork. He is truly an inspiration for her.

Tania obtained her Master’s in Art and Consciousness and Transformative Arts from John F. Kennedy University in Berkeley, CA sixteen years ago. The emphasis of this program was on consciousness and spirituality as part of their curriculum. “It was not easy for me at the beginning since I was never taught how to approach art that way. I did not have the maturity or vision at that time to fully understand their approach”. Presently, this is the way that Tania approaches her artwork and life. “This program helped me to pay attention to everything around me and to be very present when I was painting as well as the healing process that I was experiencing while creating my artwork.” For example, while in school, she painted a self-portrait as a Mexican woman, which she entitled, “The Vision”. The whole painting portrays the strength, the culture, and the entrapment in which she was living, and yet the flowing hair and the pink background express the inner freedom that was the true quality of her soul. That freedom can now be seen in her abstract expressionist artwork.

While in school, she was also intrigued by the icon of the Statue of Liberty. The statue represents hope for a new life for all the immigrants of this country. She created a painting of this icon, with a different meaning in mind. For her, it represented inner freedom, strength, and independence. “I painted her as a Goddess, and as a light bearer. It almost looks like The Hermit in the Tarot cards, as the way shower of the spiritual path.” She also created a self-portrait as the statue of liberty, which is in many ways allowing her to embody her inner freedom”. Living in the bay area and attending this school, opened her eyes to abstract painting. She has done abstract panting ever since.

“Visual Language Holiday Art Show”

Where: R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave., No. 201, La Jolla, CA 92037

When: December 12th – December 30th

Hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 to 5:00

Closed Sundays and Mondays

Admission: Free

Phone: (858) 459-3917

Online:

www.TaniaAlcala.me

www.rbstevensongallery.com