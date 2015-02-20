Tezozomoc Speaks

Steve Miesen appointment still brewing…. An ethics complaint has been filed and there continue to be stories generating talk about the apparent conflict of interest… the city council members continue to sit on their collective hands hoping this just all goes away… Adding to the drama Ethics Commission Chair Chris Shilling in a seperate action is claiming a Brown Act violation with the appointment process and has teamed up with a lawyer….

Chula Vista city attorney now taking a deeper look into the whole appointment mess… City Attorney Googins is between a rock and hard place… if he comes back and says there is a problem he will be thrown under the bus for not saying something earlier, and if comes back saying there is no issue he will have a lot of explaining to do…

New CV council member Miesen reportedly devested himself of his stock options, how do you do that in such a short period of time… Plus what does that mean and how does that change the fact there is still a conflict…. Quien sabe!!!

Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez recently signed on to support the Oakland Raiders cheerleaders in their lawsuit over low pay and owner abuse… Gonzalez introduced AB 202 to ensure that cheerleaders are treated fairly… This sounds more like Gonzalez is trying legislate unionization from the pulpit???

We wonder if Assm Gonzalez treated those 20 or so cheerleaders that followed her down the Starlight Parade for the 5 mile trek to some sort of compensation??? If not isn’t that taking advantage of those cheerleaders??? Did she at least buy them snacks afterwards???? Or does this fall under the axiom ‘don’t do as I do… do as I say’???

San Ysidro school district board on the verge of settling the solar debacle and move forward with EcoBusiness Alliance putting in the solar system, instead of paying the $13 million a judge awarded. Now there has been a change of heart and San Ysidro is going to appeal that decision. The only folks who win in this situation are the lawyers…

Speaking of school district que paso with Sweetwater… last we heard they lost their interim Superintendent and went forward with one of the assistant superintendents… That is fine but some folks are ready to apply of the interim position until they find a new Super…. So say you school board when do they send in their application???

On March 14th SDSU will honor Gracia Molina de Pick at the Alumni Center, SDSU’s Library with the College of Arts and Letters. Gracia will be honored for her contributions to the university and community.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona fame is whackey… he sent el jefe an email seeking his support in his re-election campaign??? Hijole guess this guy hasn’t been reading our editorials over the years…. What we want to know is who is running against him so we can sign up to support that person!!!