Tezozomoc Speaks

City council of Chula Vista shut down for two months: seems like the appointment of Steven Miesen has put a crimp in the business of running the city… since February, five of the seven scheduled council meetings through April 7 have been cancelled!!!! Must be some kind of record!

The Miesen appointment has drawn two ethics complaints and one lawsuit for a Brown Act violation… the lawsuit goes before a judge on April 7.

One of thescheduled council meeting was where Mayor Salsa gave her State of the City address. It was a nice long list of things going on within the city, projects that have been going on in the city for years now, but no details or outline on how her administration will accomplish any of the task….

Silver Wing Elementary in Chula Vista will now have a charter high school built on their campus, part of the deal was that there would be no construction during school hours, but that stipulation was ignored and bulldozers where grading the land while children were at recess separated by a plastic fence… recipe for a disaster…

Sen. Boxer is retiring and Assm. Rocky Chavez has announced his intention to run and rumor has it that Assm. Lorena Gonzalez is weighing her options and considering a run for the seat… Buena suerta!!!

Mamacitas and Padres mighty upset that the SD Planning Commission went ahead approved a Medical Marijuana Clinic to be located at the border… at the border really???? What kind of message does that send???

The impact of Ted Cruz’ announcement to be the next President already having an impact… Chris Christie another one of the Republican hopefuls came out later in the week with a tougher stance on immigration… Christie had been one of the few moderates on the issue within the Republican Party but in order to beef up his standing with the tea party types…. Let’s see who is next of the Presidential hopefuls to join that parade…

A couple of weeks ago SDSU Chicano Archives honored Gracia Molina de Pick… which was fine except during the presentations her life was defined for us by the political establishment… no Chicanos got up to speak on her life and meaning to the community….

Gracia got up to speak and started out by thanking Mesa College, opps… she went on to say that SDSU would not give her tenure after teaching there and she went on Mesa College where she started the Chicano Studies Dept, and noted that Mesa College offered greater opportunities for Hispanic students than SDSU did….

Speaking of SDSU we have to give a shout-out to the Aztec basketball team for making it as far as they did in the NCAA tournament. Aztecs had a hard time scoring points all year long and it came back to bite them once again… you can’t score less than 50 points and expect to win against the best in the nation. We are looking forward to next year when they will be even better….