Tezozomoc Speaks

New data released by Pew Research indicates that 62% of adult Hispanics in the U.S. speak English or are bilingual, with 36% identifying as bilingual, 25% mainly speak English and 38% mainly speak Spanish. Confirmation of what we have known at La Prensa for the past 38 years, that is why we are the only bilingual newspaper in San Diego….

Sen. Roberto Menendez, D-N.J., has been indicted on corruption charges today. Menendez reportedly accepted bribes and gifts from Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen in exchange for using his office to benefit Melgen’s interests. The main focus of the investigation was around several trips Menendez took to the Dominican Republic as Melgen’s guest.

Not really sure what is up with Rep. Juan Vargas (CA-51) but he sure is spending a lot of time protecting the religious rights of Minorities in the Middle East??? He recently announced the Protecting Religious Minorities Persecuted by ISIS Act of 2015 (H.R.1568), to assist religious minorities in ISIS-held territories. Hey vato what about minority rights in the United States????

Voxxi, the independent news outlet known for its Latino-centered media coverage with the mission to become “The Voice of the Hispanic 21st Century,” said adios this past week. Turns out it is not a very lucrative business being the voice of the 21st century Hispanic… On a serious note another Hispanic news organization is down following a recent trend of Hispanic news organizations going down… not good news!!!

Don’t know if this registered with west coast Latinos but this week was the 20th anniversary of the death of Latina Grammy-winning singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez… Selena was one of those stars who became more famous after her death than during her lifetime… she was only 23 when she was shot dead by her fan club manager in a Texas motel.

Congratualtions to our gran amiga Carmen Lopez of the Registrar of Voters for her Black Eagle Award recognition at the 17th Annual Cesar Chavez Community Breakfast hosted by the San Diego Cesar Chavez Committee.