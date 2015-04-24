Tezozomoc Speaks

El jefe went and got involved with the CV ethics review of the Miesen appointment… hijole a good reminder of how powerless we are… those who make the rules – wins. City attorney Goggins proved this point once again shutting down all attempts of the ethics committee to raise their voice…

Meanwhile Miesen appointment still playing havoc with city business… City attorney now has devoted much of his time reviewing each city council vote to make sure Miesen does not get the city involved in any conflict issues… we will probably hear the term recuse at every city council meeting now for the next 18 months… Miesen had to recuse himself last council meeting regarding senior housing…

You would think that Miesen would do the right thing and just step down and allow for a new appointment…. But noooo! Maybe the Schilling/Briggs lawsuit will do the job???

Are you kind of tired of hearing about the Charger stadium deal? We sure are, the only ones who are really jonesing for this seem to be the sports talk host… no football means sports talk not needed so much…

Vince Vasquez and National University came out with a report that Republicans and Latinos pushed the vote over the top to get the Padres a new stadium downtown… what the report didn’t say was that the money used was money meant for the rundown neighborhoods of the Hispanic community… que lastima. The report went on to say the Padres then priced out the Hispanic fan base with higher ticket prices… So let’s get this straight we vote to build a bunch of millionaires a new stadium and we can’t even get in to see the games… yep that sounds about right!!!

Good to see the newly elected board members of Chula Vista Elementary School District taking on the mantle of leadership and not falling into a cozy relationship with superintendent as a rubberstamp board… what a breath of fresh air!

San Ysidro school board is looking to hire a new superintendent and they are looking for you input. Fill out this survey and provide your point of view: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P8XTXVT

Chula Vista Redistricting Board will start the actual process of drawing up council boundaries April 24 and 25th… if you are interested visit this web site for more info: http://www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/city-clerk/boards-commissions/districting-commission