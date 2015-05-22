Tezozomoc Speaks

This just in, thanks to Robert Moreno at the Star News, the CV Ethics Commission has done a reversal on their original decision to stay out of the Steve Miesen appointment, and voted this week to send a letter to the State Attorney General, the Fair Political Practices Commission, and the District Attorney to see if indeed there is a conflict of office issue with the Miesen appointment.

Kudos to Rosa Robles, board member of the Ethics Commission to brought the motion forward to send out the letter, it took a lot guts to move this forward.

The City of Chula Vista is going to district elections and the commission is still in the process of drawing up the districts, but this hasn’t stopped some of the politicians to start throwing out their names as they plan to run for one of the two districts that will come up first for election… Larry Breitfelder, Steve Castaneda, Jose Preciado, Humberto Peraza to name a few.

Jeez… enough already on the Chargers’ stadium. Call us when a deal is done, but all this droning on and on about every little detail is just too much…