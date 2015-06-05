Tezozomoc Speaks

Enrique Iglesias spilled a lot of blood for his Tijuana fans this past weekend. He cut his finger on a drone and got his shirt all bloody early in his concert, but being a trooper he went on the with the concert… he ended up having reconstructive surgery on his finger. How much you want to bet he never plays catch with a drone again???

For the city of Chula Vista the Steve Miesen saga drags on… David Danciu of Crossroads II called on Miesen to step down… stating that Miesen is ineffective as a councilmember having to recuse himself from so many votes due to conflicts of interest… Danciu was in rare form that council meeting, berating Mayor Salas for not knowing how to conduct a city council meeting….

NALEO will have their big pow wow in a couple of weeks in Las Vegas, that is where all the Hispanic politicos get together and tell each other how important they are… and so far the only one of the presidential candidates has confirmed their attendance… yup Hillary Clinton… seems like the republicans don’t want to face the music…

King-Chavez charter school in big turmoil with the firing of the principal Consuelo Manriquez and two vice-principals, plus the cutting back on many of the elective courses… to focus on the basics… seems that things aren’t going so well over there.

Ex-Chula Vista councilman Rudy Ramirez making noise that he wants to run for city council again… Please Rudy, you didn’t do anything while on the council for two terms…. what will make this any different than before??? Hell he couldn’t even beat an un-known for school board what has changed since then that you now think you can win???

Speaking of running for CV city council Steve Castaneda is budding up with some strange bedfellows as he preps for his run. He recently sponsored Greg Sandoval… yes that Sandoval who was indicted and found guilty of corruption, to be a member of the South Bay Forum… as the saying goes if you want to find out the character of a person, check and see who his friends are!!!!

