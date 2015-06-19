Tezozomoc Speaks

Word on the street is that Ben Hueso wants to give up his senate seat and run for city council again… guess he is not happy in the capital, too much in-fighting… (oopps we meant to say State Senate seat, corrected 6/22, thanks to Ed Valero for catching our mistake)

If Hueso does give up his seat then Alejandro Solis of National City is said to be eyeing that seat…

Now that Chula Vista has district elections, the candidates are starting to let the word out about their hopes and dreams… mentioned lately is Francine Maigue aide to Assm. Lorena Gonzalez, and Jesse Navarro, Hispanic rep for DA Dumanis…

Speaking of running for office it is being rumored that Bertha Lopez is angling to run for Sweetwater school board… We can’t wait… gives us a chance to bring up her criminal past again… and talk about why she is the wrong person for the job….

Then again the new Sweetwater board members are giving her, and for that matter anyone, enough ammunition to run against them, the lack of transparency, the nepotism, and while the jury is out on the hiring of Karan Janney a lot of folks are not happy about it…. This after only 6 months…

The city of San Antonio for the first time in a very, very long time won’t have a Hispanic mayor. In a city that is 63% Hispanic, they failed to come out a vote… this is problem not only in San Antonio but across the nation… Hispanic voters would rather stay home than vote. San Antonio for the first time ever has an Aftrican-American as their mayor!!!