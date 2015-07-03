Tezozomoc Speaks

is crowing about the national award, something called the Silver Anvil Award which they got for destroying the Barrio Logan community plan via a referrundum…. Guess Pedro Anaya must be pretty proud as the agency’s Hispanic frontman on this… community members won’t forget… corporate business over the community, que lastima.

Speaking of Pedro, Anaya is on board, as a close personal friend, in support of San Diego council candidates Ricardo Flores and Anthony Bernal… hmmm wonder if these candidates stand with Pedro and the big corporations over the people’s rights????

Congressman Juan Vargas is pushing the Medal of Honor for Filipino and Filipino-Americans – that is a good thing but where was Vargas when there was a push to award the same honor to Chula Vista’s own Ralph Peralta????? He didn’t seem to care about that… Guess Vargas takes the Hispanic vote for granted while he cultivates support from a whole bunch of voters in the Filipino community….

Filipinos are making out this past month… Councilman Alvarez pushed hard to fund a park for them, Cesar Solis Community Park the first city park named after a Filipino-American… Hey Alvarez how about a sidewalk for the residents of San Ysidro so the students don’t have walk along a highway??? Where are the funds for that!!!

Last word on the Filipinos: the Philippine Honorary Consul of San Diego is sponsoring a trip to the Philippines with NC mayor, Ron Morrison, SD council man Chris Cate, and Steve Miesen aide Jason Paguio all going on the junket…. it is described as an economic mission. It is good to be a politician….

Folks are might mad at Donald Trump for his incendiary comments about Mexicans… this reminds us of the comments made by Supervisor Bill Horn, in his state of the county speech supporting stronger border enforcement calling it a “war zone” and an “entry way for nuclear bombs” evidently he felt that the immigrants would be bringing nuclear bomb parts in their backpacks… unfortunately there was not much of an outcry back in 2016 over those comments (the exception being La Prensa), which were just as inflammatory if not worse than Trump’s….

Political note of interest: Nora Vargas, board member of Southwestern Community College, has been appointed to the California State Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Directors. Her appointment requires Senate Confirmation which will come at a later date.