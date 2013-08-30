TEZOZOMOC SPEAKS

It is ironic that Mayor Filner at one time worked for Congressman Jim Bates who lost his seat in 1990 over a sexual harassment scandal… You would think Filner would have learned that lesson???

Part of the problem with Filner is that he is a touchy/feely type of person, even with men he has a tendency to touch you, El Indio knows first hand Filner’s habit of reaching out squeezing the shoulder muscles… and no, he will not be filing a sexual harassment charge.

Tezzy a couple of weeks ago called out City Council person Mary Salas and her relationship with Mayor Filner, this caused a bit of a dust up… There is an old saying: tell me who your friends are, and I will tell you who you are…

You want to know why politics is ugly and dirty??? Story breaks this week that Assemblymember Ben Hueso in 2009 confirmed that he say Carl DeMaio masturbating in the bathroom, it doesn’t become a story until this week… of course this has nothing to do with the fact that DeMaio is considereing throwing his hat in the race for mayor, could it???

Hommies want to know what was Hueso doing following DeMaio into the bathroom during a city council meeting???

Hijole! 13 candidates for mayor and counting so far. The only name candidate is Nathan Fletcher… we’re surprised Juan Vargas has sent out any feelers (maybe that is the wrong term to use in today’s world) about running for mayor, he would attract a lot of attention…

Qué pasó with San Ysidro school board??? Have heard much about their recall and what not… Last we heard the ex-Super was out back burning stuff….