Tezozomoc Speaks

Latino “leaders” endorsement not working out so well for them so far… that is what is wrong with Latino politics, they can’t think for themselves. Lorena Gonzalez, the wannabe king maker said jump and the minions jumped… que lastima they forgot she is not the union head any more!!!

We wonder what this means the next time those other Latino “leaders” go before the union and seeks their endorsement/money????

It must be noted that David Alvarez did receive the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council’s endorsement…. Good to see that Gonzalez’ hand picked replacement as Secretary-Treasurer, Richard Barrera, was able to be independent… bravo for that.

As of this moment it appears that Nanthan Fletcher is being outgunned by his primary opponent Kevin Falucner. The Falucner machine is humming along churning out press releases and gathering some big time endorsements.

One last thought on the Latino “leaders” endorsement of Fletcher… why did Olga Diaz of Escondido get involved with this endorsement, she is busy running for mayor of Escondido and not really a part of San Diego/South Bay cliqu… all we can guess is she is playing follow the leader!!!

The Alliant University plan with Sweetwater school district is dead and gone, for now. This was a no brainer you can’t mix public funding with the a private foundation, especially one that charges $600 a unit, that is just crazy. Susan Luzzaro reported that the district was in the process of using district resources and employees to market their plan. That is so wrong… where was the Sweetwater board on all this how come they didn’t kill this from the start???? Oh that is right they are too busy with their upcoming court cases to worry about the district…

Alliant U charges $608 per unit, each class, at least in the old days, was three units so that is $1200…. Of course they depend on government grants to fill in the void… but just as bad is the cost of books. Un amigo had to pay $300 for two books, that is crazy $150 per book and worse yet this was at Southwestern College where education is supposed to affordable… now you know why education keeps changing, so they have a reason to sell you more books… what a racket!!!

Big fight this weekend with Canelo Alvarez against Floyd Mayweather, should be a good one… finally a fight worth paying to see.

The football season is back in full swing and it is good to see the Charger’s have picked up where they left off last season looking good in the first half only to fall flat in the second and lose on a turnover. When you are a great team you can overcome turnovers, when you are a team that needs all the help they can get, well…

Your Gas and Electric bill is going up by 13%!!! Be sure to stop and thank the politicians who decided that it was best to have open competition for eclectrict and deregulated the sale of energy… worked out great for the providers they are making money hand over fist, for the consumer not so much!