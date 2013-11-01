Tezozomoc Speaks

Ray Suarez of PBS Newshour fame has been off the air for about two months but nobody noticed until recently… Seems the folks on the East Coast are peeved!!! Not exactly sure why, Suarez was the one who quit the job to go on to other things… Eastcoasters want to know why PBS didn’t try harder to keep him on???

PBS tries like heck to reflect diversity, with lots of Hispanic themed stories and events, but somehow just can’t seem to gain the trust of the Hispanic community… it could be they stonewalled this community over the slight Ken Burns showed with his Civil War domuntary… seems the folks at PBS stuck out their hand with a talk to the hand attitude….

Dang everyone is hosting a mayor’s forum, if you haven’t gone yet and want to we are sure there is one coming near you soon. For those near Kearny Mesa and or interested in Latino Issues then this one is for you: 2013 Latino Issues Mayoral Forum Wednesday, November 6, 2013 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 pm at the Shiley Theatre, University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 9211

Looks like the marine industry has enough signatures to force the hand of the City Council on the Barrio Logan Community Plan. If the signatures are certified by the Registrar of Voters the city will either have rescind their original decision for a look see at a later date, or, put it to a vote of the people…

City Councilman Todd Gloria sure is enjoying his stay as temporary mayor, every week he is coming out with some big change at city hall remaking the way things are done down there… guess he figures that while he has his hands on the wheel might as well take the job of being mayor out for a spin… the only problem once the elected mayor comes on board there will be a whole bunch of un-doing what Gloria is now doing…

San Ysidro School District needs outside help: according to the district, after years of taking care of the teacher’s salary from budget cuts they are at their budgets end and if the teachers don’t take a drastic pay cut the district will collapse. Of course the teachers are saying no way considering the economy is on the rebound. Unable to come to an understanding the district is calling on a state appointed mediator to settle the issue… stay tuned.

Talking about Sidro school district whatever happened to the recall????