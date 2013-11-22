Tezozomoc Speaks

Wonder what those Hispanics who came out publicly in support of Nathan Fletcher over their homeboy David Alvarez — Rachel Ortiz, Gus Chavez — are going to do now that their candidate lost??? No matter what win or lose the mayor race Alvarez will still be around if not as mayor then as their city council person…. The grant money from the City is definitely in question, again!!!

Humberto Peraza, Jose Preciado, Ben Hueso, Juan Vargas, all turned their back on the Hispanic community and supported Fletcher who’s track record was clearly anti-Hispanic what are you guys going to do now??? These guys can’t say they stand with the Hispanic community after this… they can’t even say they stand with the democratic party which supported Alvarez… it will be interesting to see them go back to the union come election time seeking their support…. I would love to hear how that conversation goes!

In the national media, for all the wrong reasons, is Sen. Ron Calderon, D-Montebello who became widely known for spending campaign money on $1,200 on cigars, $287 on women’s clothes and accessories, a Christina Aguilera concert, a trip to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to watch an Oscar De La Hoya fight, and for accepting, allegedly, tens of thousands of dollars from an undercover FBI agent leading a sting operation against the longtime legislator and his relatives… How come wannabe crooks never check out the folks who are trying to give them thousands of dollars under the table???? You would think warning bells would be going off…

Remember the bird poop clean up at La Jolla Cove to get rid of the stench, stench huh they ought to come to Barrio Logan some hot afternoon! Then mayor, Filner, had some bird poop clean up experts came to town and take $50,000 and the folks down there are still complaining about the stink… what are you going to do… you just can’t mess with Mother Nature…

Steve Padilla kicked off his campaign for city council, City of Chula Vista, Thursday in the City of San Diego… awww come on Steve how can you kick off your campaign in San Diego???? Sure it is one thing to have a fundraiser, but to kick off your campaign someplace on University Ave…

Padilla is holding a second kick off in Chula Vista on Nov. 25 at La Bella Pizza from 6 pm to 8 pm…. From fine dining in San Diego to pizza and beer in Chula Vista???? Whatever!

Sweetwater High School District slipping and sliding towards a walk-out by the teachers. School district unwilling to negotiate with the teachers, last contract offer was worse than their first offer… teachers showed up in mass at the school board meeting Monday and were not only insulted by the offer but found out that the cost of their pensions is doubling…

Sweetwater teachers right now are taking a vote to authorize either a walk-out or a strike… stay tuned this could get ugly come the new year…