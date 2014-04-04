Tezozomoc Speaks

Did you see the Cesar Chavez movie??? if you didn’t you were one of the many… only $2.8 million in tickets sold on the opening weekend and it went down hill from there… by Wed the total had only climb to $3.5 million… by next weekend it will be on Netflix

The Chavez flic spent half the month where every major city, or so it seemed, was being show at some sort of UFW fundraiser so by the time it came to the theater its core audience had already seen the move… who was the core audience??? Everyone over 45. Ask almost any student or young person today who Chavez was and they won’t know…

Taking it one step further the actor who starred as Chavez, Michael Peña, was approached about doing the movie he didn’t know who Chavez was… he said that he had read up on Chavez to find out what he was all about…. Que lastima!!!

Politically speaking: CA democrats couldn’t get the ball across the goal line when it came to affirmative action…. The Supreme Court just handed the Republicans a sweet deal lifting campaign contribution limits… there are more Republican billionaires than democrat billionaires… and a PEW report just came out telling us something we already know Hispanics are still trailing everyone else when it comes to voting… folks just are not taking the time to vote….

Lastly… feliz cumpleanos to our amigo Herman Baca, turning 71 this weekend…