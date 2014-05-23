Tezozomoc Speaks

Gun Control topic number 1 once again with a student bringing a loaded gun to Hilltop High… This a little too close to home, el Jefe’s daughter goes to that school… and with all the school shootings we hear about, we are grateful that this situation was handled and no one was injured, Gracias Adios…

While we are on the topic of crime: The National Latina Business Women Association, along the La Raza Lawyers Association will be hosting District Attorney Forum on Wed. May 28 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at USD Shiley Theatre. Candidates are Robert Brewer, Terri Wyatt, and Bonnie Dumanis… take Herman Baca’s guest editorial this week as a backdrop to your questions….

Hijole: sure have been getting a lot of press releases about new bike paths around town, heard that the bike path in the Mission Valley area cost over a million dollars and lots of years to complete… big deal the communities of Barrio Logan and East San Diego have been wait a whole lot of years for just plain old sidewalks and street lamps in their neighborhoods….

Seems like some folks questioned our endorsement of Duncan Hunter for Congress. Sorry about that, but as we said Hunter was the only politician who went beyond the call of duty in his effort to see that Sgt Rafael Peralta get the Medal of Honor that he deserved. Now if any of the so-called progressive democrats had joined in this effort perhaps then President Obama might have lifted a finger to help…. But, with no Democrats on board the years long struggle has come to an end with no Medal of Honor for Peralta.

So the thinking is, in regards to the President’s Hispanic problem, is that he will appoint Julian Castro, mayor of San Antonio, as the next secretary of Housing and Urban Development or HUD. This is a nice appointment, we remember Henry Cisneros got this appointment back in the day and it was supposed to propel him to national prominence, maybe make him Presidential timber… it didn’t! Now they are saying the same thing about Castro, instead of President however they are lowering the bar a bit to Vice-President to run with Hillary Clinton….

Me thinks this Castro appointment is just another bone the President is throwing the Hispanic community, just like the last election when the President gave the DREAMERs a bone and once again the Hispanic community fell for it… this appointment now is to shore up the Hispanic support for mid-term elections and maybe we will forget about him as the GREAT DEPORTER, two million deported and counting…