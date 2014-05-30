Tezozomoc Speaks

National City hires a PR firm to promote tourisim??? Come on guys take a fifteen minute drive and you have seen all the top spots, ever since they closed down the Elbow Rest there just isn’t much to see or do in National City…

So why do they need a PR firm to promote tourism in National City??? Maybe it has something to do with helping out the chingon republican in South Bay… Dan Hom who owns the agency???

They are saying that una amiga de jefe Mitz Lee is being out spent, by newbee Carol Kim, she is from New York, and Republican Chris Cate… this will be an interesting race to watch and see if money can overcome the decades of community work within the district that Mitz Lee has put in serving as school board member and all the volunteer work she has done within the community. Remember get out and vote June 3rd.

The Enviromental Health Coaltion and Barrio Logan residents are facing a very steep hill in their fight to get Prop B and C passed… it was a given that they would be outspent, but what is a little unexpected is that the other local planning groups are not in support of this community plan… no huevos by the other planning groups, they don’t want to go against the mayor, Faulconer and the ex-mayor, Sanders…

Do you feel it??? It is a breath of fresh air coming out of Sweetwater High School District offices… gone is Bertha Lopez and Ed Brand announced his retirement…. This what the district needs is a clean slate. County Ed will run things until the November elections when a new board will be voted in… so now is the time to start planning if you want to be a board member…