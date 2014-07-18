Tezozomoc Speaks

Quite a few folks pretty upset over the recent comments made by Enrique Morones when he threw community activist under the bus. In a recent UT interview praising the Border Patrol for their “compassion” with the recent children influx, Morones, never one to turn down an interview opportunity, stated: “Some people, for the first time, are seeing the human side of the Border Patrol. They’re human beings just like anybody else.” He went on to say “Are there incidents when they’ve been abusive? There’s incidents when activists have been abusive…” Hijole, Morones can you name one time where an activists has shot, killed, tazared, beat, rape, unlawfully arrested, anyone????

Does Morones consider himself one of those “activits” who have been abusive??? Morones has quickly become a parody of himself with all his self-congratulatory emails that he sends out about his latest, greatest accomplishment….

Of course not to be out done comedian Paul Rodriguez was on CNN the other day stating that the children should be shipped back home in order to discourage parents from sending anymore to the border. Rodriguez in hot water, went on a Spanish language TV station to try and explain himself… hell he said it on CNN he should explain himself on CNN…

Then there is Arizona’s State Representative and tea party candidate, Adam Kwasman, who confused YMCA campers for immigrants. As a candidate for congress he thought he would ride the wave of hate when he found out that a small facility out in the county was going to host a few children, Kwasman rallied the Tea partiers to meet the bus. The only problem was, the bus that showed up was a yellow school bus with local kids going to camp. Of course these Tea party folks were so blinded by hate, didn’t even notice and they started scream at the kids….

Kwasman, tweeted from the scene: “Bus coming in. This is not compassion. This is the abrogation of the rule of law.” Kwasman went to say that there was fear in the children’s eyes. A reporter on the scene said it wasn’t fear… they were laughing at them and taking cell phone shots… and this guy wants to be a congressman, heaven help us!!!

Speaking of people who shouldn’t be holding public office we have Bertha Lopez who is going back to court on Friday, July 18, to see if she can’t get the judge to re-instate her as a board member at Sweetwater… rumblings are that she will get her way… she is banking on the fact that her crimes are FPPC crimes and that kicking her out would set a bad precedent… putting her back on the board would be a BAD precedent!!!

Hopefully she is out so folks who deserving to be a representative of the people can be elected….

It looks like the Chula Vista Learning Community Charter School is trying to pull a fast on the community and get the right to move into the old Social Security building on Third Ave without going through the proper community vetting process, the RFPs, and public meetings… The Chula Vista business association is a bit peeved about the whole deal…. Is the middle of a business district the best place for a high school, no recreation fields which means no physical education, no sports teams, no parking, and student drop off and pick up would be pure hell for everybody concerned…. Hopefully this idea will get a responsible review and public input before it becomes a reality as some sort of backroom deal…