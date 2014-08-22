Tezozomoc Speaks

Bertha Lopez is running for Sweetwater School Board and the word on the street is, because her lawyer told her to, in order to regain respect after her conviction… doesn’t there have to be respect in the first place before you can regain it????

George Cameron is running for Chula Vista Elementary school board, this is his second try for a school board… he ran against Pearl Quinones for Sweetwater and lost to her despite her being under indictment. Cameron list his occupation as retired… when transparency and honesty are a critical need for future board members Cameron should have been honest and listed himself as interm-Superintendent for San Ysidro school district…. If you start out trying to fool the people even before you get elected what does the future hold???

Speaking of San Ysidro it looks more and more likely the teachers will be going on strike soon….

Chula Vista elementary teachers have shown surprisingly strong solidarity during their contract negotiations with 93% of the teachers authorizing a strike if need be. Seven years without a pay raise and health care benefits constantly going up, this will bring you together to stand for what is right…. The school district originally offered a measly one-time 2% bonus and a 2% pay raise…. Compare this to the 4% pay raises the Superintendent, Francisco Escobedo, has received every year of his contract…. as if $250K per year isn’t enough!

One more note on Sup. Escobedo: seems he likes to email the parents on the contract negotiations but doesn’t like to hear back from the parents… parents emails bounce back as undeliverable… what’s up with that????

We have to give kudos to Assembly person Lorena Gonzalez who authored and got passed a bill that School superintendents and administrators could no longer raise campaign cash for the board members. We all remember former San Ysidro Super receiving $2500 from a contractor in a parking lot for one of his friends on the school board…. Hopefully this will go a long way in eliminating the undue influence superintendents have had on school board campaigns….

San Diego City Council overrode the Mayor Faulconer’s veto of a hourly wage increase… now the real battle begins, the Chamber of Commerce types will use the initiative process to take the question to the voters, should the hourly wage be raised… a political battle between the haves and have not’s…. We just saw this battle take place over the Barrio Logan community plan which the Chamber of Commerce blew up with an initiative and the residents of Barrio Logan had no hope in that one…. But there is hope with this one, the hourly wage impacts a heck of a lot more people….