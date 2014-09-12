Tezozomoc Speaks

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month Mattel will launch their Mariachi Barbie on September 15th… Mariachi Barbie looks a lot like Sofía Vergara!!!

We are once again in another year of a draught alert and daily we receive emails about conserving water which leads to the question why did the County of San Diego build a huge water park on the bay front??? Isn’t the ocean good enough??? Isn’t that a waste of water, and it is not like these draught conditions are new!!!

Guess the county officials actions fall under don’t do as I do, do as I say!!!

Ben Hueso joins a long list of drunk legislators… of course Hueso wasn’t the only one drinking that day in the capitol building but he was the one dumb enough to go out driving… nothing wrong with having one too many but to compound the problem??? His buddy Lorena Gonzalez was there, she took the photo of Ben and buddies drinking, why didn’t she help a brother out???

Pearl Quinones is out and about after serving her time under house arrest… the sad part of all this her mother passed away, in Texas, and it was hell for Quinones to get permission to attend the funeral…

One thing about this year’s election, it is obvious campaign fundraising is down… with only a couple of weeks to go before mail ballots are sent out and only a smattering of signs around town and so far no campaign mailers… without contractors donating not much money to go around, which is good news!!

It is Hispanic Heritage Month and where is the mayor on this in either Chula Vista, San Diego, or the city council??? You can forget Escondido that is a lost cause! In LA they have a big affair, even Las Vegas has a blowout, in San Diego even the casinos take a pass on Hispanic Heritage… que lastima!!

Got an interesting Linkden friends request from Chula Vista city councilman Rudy Ramirez… he listed his title as Councilman at The Office of the Mayor… what the %@* does that mean???