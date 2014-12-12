Tezozomoc Speaks

Went to the Starlight Parade in CV and if you are a fan of lowriders –a lot of lowriders– hundreds of people walking down the middle of a street, and politicians waving at you… then this parade was for you. The City of Chula Vista chipped in $15,000 to re-start this tradition…. That is a lot of loose change so that politicians have a platform to wave at the folks, for Rudy Ramirez, and Cherly Cox it was the long goodby to elected office.

Taking the cake for the most audacious at the parade was none other than Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez… Gonzalez had a gaggle of cheerleaders right behind her chanting Gonzalez’ name over and over… OMG!!! This was sent by a reader in response to Gonzalez: “A session of boasting won’t attract any real friends. It will set you up on a pedestal, however, making you a clearer target.” ¯ Richelle E. Goodrich

Change at the Chula Vista Elementary School Board: New board members were sworn in this past Wed and the first order of business was to appoint a new board president, no big deal, Glendora Tremper, veteran board member, was elected. But it got interesting when Marissa Bejarano, another sitting board member, was nominated for vice president and she didn’t receive a second… wow this would have never happened in the past. Newly elected boardmember Francisco Tamayo was eventually selected….

San Ysidro Board sworn in their new members, but even before that elected member Rodolfo Linares sent a letter to the judge presiding over the case of ousted Superintendent Manuel Paul, asking the judge to reject the plea bargin offered to Paul and send him back to the courts to stand before a jury to answer for his actions…. This is different for the San Ysidro school board, the old board offered Paul a golden parachute to leave office….

Anti-immigrant, anti-Obama extremist group Operation American Freedom (OAF), went to the White House this week to protest the immigration legislation, but as it turned out mostly to protest and show their hate for President Obama shouting such epithas as “evict the negro from the White House.” Yep race relations have come a long way baby….