Tezozomoc Speaks

Christmas Gifts and a few New Year’s Resolutions

For Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez hopefully Santa left her a little dose of humility. You don’t need a gaggle of cheerleaders chanting your name for 2 miles. Apparently she tweeted, after a recent parade, that she thought it would be good thing to have all the time…. Lorena, you’re a politician, nothing more, nothing less. Don’t forget politicians are ranked pretty low right below used car salesman…

For Escondido City Councilwoman Olga Diaz, here’s hoping Santa gave her a new home in a different city… As long as she lives in Escondido she will never overcome the xenophobic attitude that permeates that city. Even the local union which is almost always democratic stalwart came out against her!!!

For State Senator Ben Hueso may he resolve to set a better example as an elected representative, he wasn’t elected to be the party boy!!! Drinking and driving you should have known better, what is worse is that your friends should have had you back… but they didn’t!

For Jose Preciado, we don’t like his politics, but we don’t want to see anything untoward happen to him either, here is too good health and a long life.

For the newly elected, first time elected representatives, in the New Year may they maintain the courage and fortitude to stick with their convictions and reasons that motivated them to run in the first place. A special note to the Sweetwater Unified school board where the election mantra was transparency on the board, which, part and parcel, means talking with the press…

To Steve Padilla two votes, that was all he wished for this Christmas, but he must have been on the bad list, $40,000 dollars later and they couldn’t find two measly votes….

For John McCann a new cell phone… the last he saw of his old one it was flying toward a truck. He could also use a pair of new running shoes; he didn’t look particularly fast in his old shoes…