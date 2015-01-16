Tezozomoc Speaks

Ex-San Ysidro school superintendent, Manual Paul, got two (2) months of jail time for trying to fix the school board elections…. is that all??? The question now is what about the handsome retirement package the old board gave out when Paul resigned… shouldn’t that be reversed???

Sending letters of support of Manual Paul to Judge Gallo where Andrea Skorepa of Casa Familiar and Chula Vista Chief of Police David Bejarano… Andrea okay we can see where that would come from, but Bejarano… que paso Bejarano???

Speaking of bad form: the Chula Vista City council went ahead and appointed Steve Miesen, despite the obvious conflicts of interest with him being the president of the Chula Vista division of Republic Service which is the sole provider of the trash pick-up and one of the largest contractors with the city…. Despite the councils’ misgivings about the apparent conflict they went ahead and selected because he is a nice guy…. Yeah he is a nice guy – he and his company have been donating to their campaigns for ages…

Miesen as president of one of the largest if not the largest companies doing business with the city has in fact been a de facto lobbyist for his company and now this lobbyist is a part of city council… is this akin to the wolf guarding the hen house….

Where was the City Attorney on this, Googins, shouldn’t he have said something to derail this appointment???

Communism, in part, is defined as being a practice wherein single authoritarian party controls both the political and economic systems. With the Miesen appointment, where are the free-market government watchdogs?

Last word on the CV council appointment: Newly elected mayor, Mary Salas, didn’t exactly showcase her leadership during the appointment process. At times it was sad, disappointing, embarrassing, and even funny (like when she timed herself out). She couldn’t even get a second on her nominations…. It is going to be a long four years…

San Diego Mayor Faulconer and District 8 council rep, David Alvarez held a press conference at a San Ysidro playground to show off the new lights installed… Our question to the mayor is, when is the city going to hold a press conference to show off the new sidewalk for the high school students who must now walk dirt walk way along a dangerous road, something the residents really need???