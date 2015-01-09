Third Annual Mariachi Festival and Competition

Student Workshops will be held at the University of San Diego on January 16 & 17, 2015

Two years ago, National City Chamber of Commerce began a journey to enrich the community’s cultural experience by incorporating a Mariachi Festival & Competition to their annual celebrations. In an effort to further support today’s youth in their artistic, individual and educational endeavors, the second Annual Mariachi Student Showcase kicks off these efforts offering workshops for students at the University of San Diego during the month of January. Over the next two months, San Diego will experience a mariachi movement unlike any other in the region.

The workshops will consist of two days of classes taught by some of the most influential instructors in the mariachi music industry, including the renowned University of Texas Pan American Mariachi Aztlán. For over 16 years UTPA Mariachi Aztlán has been selected as the “outstanding College or University Mariachi in the nationwide competition in San Antonio and Albuquerque. They have performed for President Obama and collaborated with the Houston Grand Opera to premier the stage production of Cruzar la Cara de la Luna, the world’s 1st “Mariachi-Opera”. They have travelled by invitation nationwide to promote Mexican Folk music and thanks to the sponsorship of Southwest Airlines; UTPA Mariachi Aztlán will visit San Diego for this unique opportunity.

Classes will take place Friday, January 16th and Saturday, January 17th and are open to all Jr. High and High School mariachi students who wish to improve their mariachi music skills. Friday will end with a student showcase and four groups will be selected to perform on Saturday’s concert at the USD campus. In addition to the workshops, students will also participate in the first organized Mariachi Mass on Sunday, January 18th at the church of The Immaculata at USD.

Registrations are now open and space is limited, interested students need to visit www.mariachi fest.com for more information and to sign up.

The third Annual Mariachi Festival and Competition is the largest in San Diego and will take place at Pepper Park in National City on Saturday, March 14. Admission to the event is FREE and will offer the community a healthy environment to celebrate culture, diversity and an active lifestyle. In addition to the mariachi competition with mariachi students from throughout the United States and Mexico, the public will enjoy special performances by Orchestra Primo, Mext’ Cayotl Aztec Dancers and folkloric dancers from Tijuana and San Diego.