Tobacco Use, a Significant Cause of Death Among Youth

By Estephania Baez

Tobacco use us one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the U.S. Department of Health, 400,000 Americans lose their lives every year due to tobacco use, and that number jumps to 5 million worldwide. Statistics show that one in ten deaths among 13-25 year olds can be attributed to tobacco use, and over 100,000 babies are born prematurely because their mother is a smoker. According to the same study, if current trends continue, the number of deaths per year could reach 8 million by 2030.

In spite of banning advertisement, placing shocking images on cigarette packs, limiting use in public spaces, and even price increases due to taxation, the fight against tobacco use has become one of the endless wars of the century.

In light of such alarming numbers, anti-tobacco organizations refuse to give up, and the fight against smoking wages on. According to the American Lung Association in San Diego, in the past five years, cigarette manufacturing processes have been using deadlier chemicals, leading to a higher death rate among consumers.

“One of the most alarming recent discoveries is that the tobacco being sold today is deadlier and more addictive than it was 60 years ago, which means that more smokers and second-hand smokers are dying than was the case 60 years ago”, expressed Debra Kelley, Advocacy Director for the American Lung Association in San Diego.

In recent years, San Diego area universities have launched initiatives to combat smoking in their campuses, such as eliminating what used to be designated smoking areas.

“There used to be 8 designated smoking areas, where people could light up their cigarettes and dispose of their butts, but they have now been eliminated. It just makes sense that at a higher learning institution where individuals are learning how to live their lives and be healthy, productive people, cigarettes do not exactly fit in”, said Thomas Novatky, professor at the University of San Diego’s School of Science.

In just this past decade, smoking-related deaths have tripled. University of San Diego faculty members believe that in order to reduce these numbers, more countries need to implement these types of comprehensive systems.

Then we have the arrival of e-cigarettes, those small electronic devices originally aimed at reducing nicotine consumption and smoking-related health risks. However, a University of California study showed that the use of these devices does not necessarily lead to leaving smoking regular cigarettes behind for good.

“There is no evidence showing that these products are effective in helping people quit smoking and quit nicotine; in fact, 6 out of 10 people using e-cigarettes continue to smoke regular cigarettes at the same time, so this could even pose a greater risk”, added Debra Kelley Advocacy Director for the American Lung Association in San Diego.

These electronic devices come in different presentations: pipes, cigars, and cigarettes. They come in different flavors and smells, making them attractive to younger generations, and making them susceptible to the introduction of other elements, such as drugs, into the devices. Associations from 31 different countries have expressed concern regarding this situation in a letter submitted to the World Health Organization demanding changes in their regulations.

“Unfortunately, these products have become very popular among children, and people think that they are harmless because it is water vapor, but there is some level of risk, because if you are sitting next to someone who is using one, it is impossible to know what they put inside it. We don’t know if it is nicotine, or hashish, or cocaine, or heroin. All we want is common-sense regulations; we want for families and kids to know that these are not harmless products, they must be treated as tobacco products”, added Debra Kelley.

In response to the concerns, there already are a significant number of places in the state of California where both regular and electronic cigarettes are prohibited. Experts, however, assure that this type of education needs to begin in the home.