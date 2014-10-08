Transformando Escondido: Su Voto, Su Voz
Sábado, 11 de Octubre 2014
Iglesia Resurrección
1445 Conway Drive
Escondido, CA
REUNION: Preparación para Súper Caminada 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
SUPER CAMINADA: 11:30 a.m. a 1:00 pm
200 líderes (incluido usted) participaran en el Súper Caminada registrando votantes
Estamos dedicados a una campana de registro de votantes, en una manera no-partidista, e invitamos a los que son elegibles a votar para Transformar Escondido de una ciudad que le tiene miedo a su diversidad a una ciudad que da la bienvenida a la belleza y la oportunidad que viene de la diversidad.
Por favor de asistir al la reunión, Transformando Escondido, donde usted aprenderá:
1. Iniciativas en la boleta electoral en noviembre
2. Los candidatos para el Consejo Municipal
3. Votando en ausencia
4. Donde se puede inscribirse para votar – allí mismo en la Reunión !!
TRANSFORMING ESCONDIDO
Saturday, October 11, 2014
Church of the Resurrection
1445 Conway Drive
Escondido, CA
Meeting: Training for the Super Walk 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Super Walk: 11:30 a.m. a 1:00 pm
200 leaders (including you) will participate in the Super Walk to register voters and get out the vote.
We are engaged in a non-partisan, voter registration, education and get-out-the-vote campaign to Transform Escondido from a city afraid of its diversity to a city that welcomes the beauty and opportunity that comes from diversity.
Please attend our TRANSFORMING ESCONDIDO meeting where you will learn about:
- The initiatives on the November ballot
- Candidates running for City Council seats
- Voting Absentee
- Where to register to vote – RIGHT THERE at the Meeting!!