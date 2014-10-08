Transformando Escondido: Su Voto, Su Voz

Sábado, 11 de Octubre 2014

Iglesia Resurrección

1445 Conway Drive

Escondido, CA

REUNION: Preparación para Súper Caminada 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

SUPER CAMINADA: 11:30 a.m. a 1:00 pm

200 líderes (incluido usted) participaran en el Súper Caminada registrando votantes

Estamos dedicados a una campana de registro de votantes, en una manera no-partidista, e invitamos a los que son elegibles a votar para Transformar Escondido de una ciudad que le tiene miedo a su diversidad a una ciudad que da la bienvenida a la belleza y la oportunidad que viene de la diversidad.

Por favor de asistir al la reunión, Transformando Escondido, donde usted aprenderá:

1. Iniciativas en la boleta electoral en noviembre

2. Los candidatos para el Consejo Municipal

3. Votando en ausencia

4. Donde se puede inscribirse para votar – allí mismo en la Reunión !!

TRANSFORMING ESCONDIDO

Saturday, October 11, 2014

Church of the Resurrection

1445 Conway Drive

Escondido, CA

Meeting: Training for the Super Walk 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Super Walk: 11:30 a.m. a 1:00 pm

200 leaders (including you) will participate in the Super Walk to register voters and get out the vote.

We are engaged in a non-partisan, voter registration, education and get-out-the-vote campaign to Transform Escondido from a city afraid of its diversity to a city that welcomes the beauty and opportunity that comes from diversity.

Please attend our TRANSFORMING ESCONDIDO meeting where you will learn about: