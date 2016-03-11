UCSD and CETYS Sign Academic Exchange

By Alexandra Mendoza

The University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and Baja California’s Technical and Higher Education Center (CETYS University) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at strengthening academic collaboration on innovation and entrepreneurship.

The vision of the initiative, signed by UCSD Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla and CETYS University Chairman Fernando Leon Garcia, is to create a link to bolster the binational region’s development.

“This academic exchange will strengthen our partnerships and both of our institutions, enabling us to provide robust intellectual leadership in our cross-border community”, said Chancellor Khosla. He also went on to say that UCSD is lucky to have the opportunity to strengthen bonds with universities south of the border that share the vision of promoting areas such as innovation, policy, and business creation.

As part of this 5-year agreement, both universities will offer exchange programs for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, in addition to joint education and research projects.

“UC San Diego’s collaboration with CETYS underscores the importance of cooperation in forming a strategic alliance for education and research that is mutually beneficial,” stated UCSD officials in a press release.

CETYS’s Chairman also expressed that they are “excited and honored” to sign the agreement.

“The scope and reach of our joint collaboration will involve faculty and students, and create synergies with business and industry in the context of the Cali-Baja mega-region”, shared Leon Garcia.

CETYS University has campuses in the Baja California cities of Mexicali, Ensenada, and Tijuana, and offer degrees in the areas of business, engineering, and humanities.

The partnership between the two institutions is supported by UCSD’s School of Global Policy & Strategy, Center for U.S.-Mexico Studies, Jacobs School of Engineering, and Rady School of Management.

The MOU will also support technology and innovation-related entrepreneurial projects in areas of interest for the San Diego-Tijuana Border Region.

“Sharing a border, we view Mexico as an important international opportunity for economic growth”, expressed Robert S. Sullivan, Dean of the Rady School of Management.

In addition to the CETYS MOU, UCSD also has established partnerships with other Baja California academic institutions, such as the think tank COLEF and Baja California’s Autonomous University (UABC).