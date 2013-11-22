Union Bank and KPBS Host 16th Annual Local Heroes Celebration

As part of its ongoing commitment to cultural diversity and responsible banking, Union Bank N.A., joined KPBS to honor 18 inspirational individuals at the 16th Annual Local Heroes celebration. The honorees were announced as part of the 2013 Local Heroes Program, which recognizes and pays tribute to exemplary leaders who are making a difference and enriching the lives of others by improving their community, region and the world. The year-long celebration of diversity culminated with a ceremony and reception held at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla on November 13, 2013. The host for the evening was Elsa Sevilla, host of San Diego’s Historic Places on KPBS-TV.

The 2013 Local Heroes recognized included: Professor Chuck Ambers and Dr. Carrol Waymon (Black History Month); Candace Bahr, Ginita Wall and Amina Sheik Mohamed (Women’s History Month); Elmer Bisarra and Sophak Yem (Asian Pacific American Heritage Month); Sy Brenner and Yale Strom (Jewish American Heritage Month); Carolyn Bolton, Max Disposti and Vincent “Vinnie” Pompei (LGBT Pride Month); Fabiola A. Navarro and Andrea Skorepa (Hispanic Heritage Month); Linda Bounds and Al Kovach, Jr. (Disability Awareness Month); and Jane Dumas and Rose Margaret Orrantia (American Indian Heritage Month).

“Diversity and inclusion are an important part of our nearly 150-year Union Bank heritage, and we are proud of our expanded partnership with KPBS that celebrates cultural diversity in our communities,” said Union Bank Senior Executive Vice President Pierre P. Habis, head of Community Banking. “The program shines a spotlight on these extraordinary individuals, and we are pleased to showcase their tireless efforts and honor them with the recognition they deserve.”

Throughout the respective commemorative heritage months, KPBS aired video profiles of each honoree, highlighting how they make a difference in their community. The 2013 profiles can be viewed on the web at www.kpbs.org/heroes. For more information about the Local Heroes program, or to nominate a 2014 local hero, visit unionbank.com/heroes.